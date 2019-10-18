Menu
Hervey Bay's Torquay Rd upgrade
WATCH: Torquay upgrade works to begin early

Jessica Lamb
by
18th Oct 2019 5:32 PM
A $2.7 MILLION project to rebuild a 700m section of Torquay Rd in front of the Hervey Bay Police Station is to start in January.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the section of road needs to be replaced.

The project will involve the replacement of the pavement, a new asphalt surface, kerb and channel replacement, new driveway crossings, footpath and stormwater drainage.

While the road reconstruction is expected to start next January and finish in May, work to relocate and replace services will start next week.

A 550m section of water main from Queens Rd to Denmans Camp Rd will be replaced beginning on Monday.

Sections of water main along Torquay Rd and Charles St will also be replaced to cater for increased water demand.

Local company SGQ has been awarded the $987,000 contract for the three-month project.

"Wide Bay Water and Waste Services and SGQ will work directly with businesses and residents to minimise any impacts from this project, which will be broken into stages with some works undertaken at night," Cr Chapman said.

"We realise there will also be traffic disruptions and ask motorists to be patient."

Work is expected to start on the Torquay Rd sections also on Monday.

The 440m section from Main St to Hunter St will be undertaken at night and is to be completed by December 12.

Works on the 550m section from Queens Rd to Denmans Camp Rd will also start on November 4 but will be undertaken during the day.

This work is expected to be completed by December 19.

