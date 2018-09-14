WATCH: Tourist airlifted from Fraser Island
A MALE tourist was airlifted to hospital by helicopter from Fraser Island after suddenly falling ill on Friday morning.
A Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter performed an emergency winch rescue to collect the middle-aged man from Sandy Cape Beach, the most northern point of the island.
The man was holidaying on the island when he suffered a medical incident at about 10.40am.
A critical care doctor and flight paramedic were winched onto the beach with a stretcher to administer treatment and stabilise the man.
The patient was winched back into the chopper before being flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.
On completion of the mission, the LifeFlight crew were immediately re-tasked to a fatal car crash on the Bruce Highway in Childers.