WATCH: Tourist airlifted from Fraser Island

Man airlifted off Fraser Island
News

Jessica Lamb
Blake Antrobus
by and
14th Sep 2018 6:14 PM

A MALE tourist was airlifted to hospital by helicopter from Fraser Island after suddenly falling ill on Friday morning.

A Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter performed an emergency winch rescue to collect the middle-aged man from Sandy Cape Beach, the most northern point of the island.

The man was holidaying on the island when he suffered a medical incident at about 10.40am.

A MALE tourist was airlifted to hospital by helicopter from Fraser Island after suddenly falling ill on Friday morning. LifeFlight Media

A critical care doctor and flight paramedic were winched onto the beach with a stretcher to administer treatment and stabilise the man.

The patient was winched back into the chopper before being flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

On completion of the mission, the LifeFlight crew were immediately re-tasked to a fatal car crash on the Bruce Highway in Childers.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

