WATCH: Transforming former hospital to hub

Inge Hansen
by

KARMA Flintoff and Jocelyn Oulds want to raise $600,000 in 12 days.

The two directors of Nourish Maryborough Ltd are on a mission to bring the former St Stephen's Hospital, which has been dormant for three years, back to life as a community service hub.

Ms Flintoff began developing the idea seven years ago to re-create the old hospital.

"We dearly would love to put a whole range of services in here," she said.

"Services that cater from birth to the grave essentially so kindergarten, parenting courses.

"Incentive workshops with the ability for start-up businesses to have a viable space that doesn't cost them a lot to get their businesses started too."

The pair hope to open an elderly and disabilities respite service, utilise the existing x-ray, radiology and theatre space, create more than 30 employment opportunities and much more.

DEDICATED: Karma Flintoff and Jocelyn Oulds with letters of support for their project. Inge Hansen

Ms Flintoff said Nourish would be the not-for-profit charity which will act as the community owner of the building.

"We're seeking private funding initially to secure the building then the government will step in to help fund it," she said.

"The people gathered the funds to build the former St Stephen's Hospital because there was a need and that need hasn't gone away it's just grown because now we have more people."

Donations can be made directly to ANZ Branch Maryborough for Nourish Maryborough Ltd or to account Nourish Maryborough Ltd, BSB: 014655, Acc no: 230474869.

Topics:  fccommunity maryborough nourish maryborough ltd old st stephen's hospital

