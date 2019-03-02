Menu
The footage shows a truck side-swiping a car.
WATCH: Truck side-swipes unsuspecting car

Kate Dodd
1st Mar 2019 4:11 PM | Updated: 2nd Mar 2019 5:00 AM

NEW South Wales Police Force Highway Patrol Command Chief Inspector Phil Brooks has slammed the actions of a truck driver caught on dashcam who side-swiped a car and didn't stop.

The footage, shared on Dash Cam Owners Australia's Facebook page, wastaken on the M1 between Sydney and Newcastle on February 22 and shows a truck change lanes and appear not to see the red car already in the lane.

Chief Inspector Brooks called it a "very dangerous act" and said the driver of the light vehicle had been able to respond very quickly without a crash occurring between the two.

Chief Insp Brooks said while the dashcam footage was valuable, the New South Wales Police Force was appealing to the public for any other vision or information.

"We're appealing for a witness to find the truck involved, even if they can give us a registration number," he said.

You can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

