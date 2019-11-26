Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Two armed men storm service station
News

WATCH: Two armed men storm service station with machete

Paige Ashby
26th Nov 2019 4:53 PM | Updated: 6:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been caught on camera threatening 7-Eleven staff with an axe and a machete, before taking off with the store's till and some cigarettes.

According to police, the two men entered the Springfield Parkway store just before 11pm on 13 November.

The men had their faces covered and fled the scene in a gold VT Holden Commodore.

The first man is described as caucasian, 18-19 years old with blonde hair and wearing a red baseball cap, grey hoodie, black work gloves, navy track pants, and red shoes with white soles.

The second man is described as caucasian, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, motorbike gloves and grey trackpants.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.

7-eleven armed robbery queensland police services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay relay team takes aim at cancer

        premium_icon Bay relay team takes aim at cancer

        News The Hervey Bay fundraising group raised over $34,000 for Cancer Council Queensland.

        Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        premium_icon Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        News Woman detained for allegedly taking photos of murder case witnesses.

        Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

        premium_icon Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

        News The arrest followed a complaint made to police

        Timeline revealed for sports precinct roads upgrades

        premium_icon Timeline revealed for sports precinct roads upgrades

        News The timeline for the upgrade to Woods Rd has been revealed