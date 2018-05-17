Menu
Woman steals from Urangan Post Office
Crime

WATCH: Urangan Post Office thief caught on camera

Blake Antrobus
by
17th May 2018 12:15 PM

A WOMAN has been caught on CCTV stealing items from the Urangan Post Office while holding a young baby.

The young mum can be seen on CCTV taking a box of Darrell Lee chocolates from an outdoor stand at the post office about 4.05pm last Friday.

Owner Vanessa Caplice alleges the woman was also seen taking a card from inside the store.

She was notified when a staff member asked if they had sold the box of chocolates that was missing from the stand.

"It's incredibly frustrating, because people don't realise the actual cost of stealing from a small business," Ms Caplice said.

"People have just stolen stuff from us about 20 times this year alone."

Ms Caplice said the store encountered shoplifters on an almost weekly basis, which had led to a $3000 loss in business.

"To cover the replacement costs, my husband and I have to work longer hours, so the staff get less work and the prices go up," she said.

"Someone taking just one item can cost us so much."

Ms Caplice has contacted the police.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

