WATCH: Ute speeds past with bonnet up in 'crazy' footage

Viewers have expressed their shock at a video of a ute speeding towards Toowoomba on the M2 with its bonnet up.

WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE

A UTE has been caught on video speeding down the motorway towards Toowoomba with its bonnet up, completely obscuring the driver's visibility but failing to slow him down.

The footage, posted to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook group Monday evening, attracted hundreds of hilarious comments on Facebook, with many puzzling as to what the driver's rush was.

"Nothing stops a man in a ute from getting to the Maccas at Goodna. 24 nugs for $9.95!" Richard Kelly commented on the post.

"Didn't he learn anything from playing GTA?? Hit the brakes, the bonnet will close and, bam! Job done!" Greg Bartle said.

"If your engine is over heating drive fast so the wind can cool it down," Ayrton King said.

"Driver is as cooked as the car," John James commented.

The video shows a ute driving up behind another road user with its bonnet lifted near the Goodna/Redbank Plains exit, before sailing past oblivious to the presence of another car.

Adding to the odd situation is the fact the driver is still correctly using his indicators.

"Wow. Bonnet up, can't see and still manages to use an indicator effectively. BMW and Mercedes drivers please take note," Rohan Dunt said on the post.

"He will look up from his phone in a few minutes and notice," Seamus Walsh said.

Others were quick to comment that it looked as though the car was fleeing a serious situation or a car crash.