FOOTAGE emerging from the Fraser Island fire zone shows what firefighters and residents are up against in the battle for Happy Valley.

It comes as the fire begins to impact the northern boundary of the township.

K'gari bushfire: Footage taken on the ground of the Happy Valley fire front on K'gari (Fraser Island)

The video, sent to the Chronicle, shows what the waterbombing operation looks like from the ground and back-burning efforts around the township amid heavy smoke, brutal heat and strong winds.