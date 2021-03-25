WATCH: Virtual tour of ‘landmark’ Coast development

Futuristic footage of the Fraser Coast's first development to include a 16-storey tower has been released.

The flyover had been submitted to the council as part of the development application process which began as far back as 2007.

Over the years a multitude of changes have been made to the project including a reduction in the height of the tallest tower from 20 storeys to 16, a second tower from 12 storeys to eight as well as the overall scale and density.

It comes after the Fraser Coast council gave the green light for the revised version of the project in a marathon meeting which went until midnight on Wednesday.

While the fixation has been on the height of the tallest tower - more than twice that of the city's current high-rise buildings - there is much more to the extensive development which will transform the heart of the new-look Pialba CBD.

The development, which includes the accommodation towers, a new hotel with rooftop bar, shopping complex and open market area, will touch lots 10, 16 - 18 and 20 Charles Street as well as 55 Watson St, Pialba.

See the Chronicle on Saturday for more on the project including concept maps of each section, details on shadowing, carparking and plans to upgrade infrastructure and other buildings in the surrounding area.

The council is currently seeking community feedback on its Pialba CBD masterplan, of which the Invergowerie development, will form a section.

However, the Chronicle understands that as this development application had been submitted long before the council decided to push forward with a city heart for the Bay, it could not legally be delayed until the masterplan had been completed.

The council is also this year reviewing its town planning scheme including acceptable building heights.