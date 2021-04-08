WATCH: Water park taking shape at Maryborough

The new all abilities water park at Anzac Park is taking shape and is expected to open in mid 2021.

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Paul Truscott said the installation of play equipment on Thursday was an exciting moment for Maryborough and the features of the park were inspired by the cities heritage of sugar cane and Mary Poppins.

The equipment installed includes a sensory wall, inclusive orbit element, a spoonful of sugar discharge bucket, trampoline, waterfall, crystal fountains and a hammock.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the whole park taking shape and we’re looking at putting in more vehicle parking,” he said.

Jets of water shoot up at the all abilities water park at Anzac Park, Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

The funding for the project came from the Queensland Government’s works for Queensland program and State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the community would be very pleased when the park opened.

“It’ll keep families here, parents, grandparents and families will come down here and have a family day out,” he said.

“I’m very proud to work with the council to deliver this for the Maryborough community. The biggest key feature was the all abilities aspects, that's what got me, it’s for everyone.”

PBS Construction Project Manager Peter Abood said the project was on track and the local community was behind the project.

He said locally sourced material was being used to build the water park and the project had so far used 600 cubic metres of concrete and 40 tons of steel.

“It provides jobs for locals … through the different trades we’ve had close to 100 workers,” Mr Abood said.

He said families and children using Anzac Park were regularly checking out the progress of the water park through the fence.

“The locals are stoked, it’ll be a great place for them,” Mr Abood said.

