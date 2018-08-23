WATCH: Whale surfaces at Urangan pier

WITH absolute amazement local fisherman Colin Mathieson captured a sight on film he had not experienced in his 10 years dropping lines at Urangan pier.

The Urangan Rod Hire owner's reaction was mirrored by onlookers as a young whale surfaced and swam right next to the popular tourist walk.

"Everyone was very excited,” Mr Mathieson told the Fraser Coast Chronicle this morning.

"People were scrambling and running down the pier to get a look at the whale.

"It was amazing.”

Mr Mathieson recalls around five years ago catching a glimpse of another whale about 200m off the pier but said he has never seen one this close.

Owner of Urangan Rod Hire Colin Mathieson at his Pialba home. Jessica Lamb

But according to the Piabla man, it is not the only unique sight the Urangan pier has to offer.

"I don't think people realise just how much sea life is accessible from the pier, I've seen some incredible sights,” he said.

"Just the other week I had a 1m long bright orange octopus on the end of a line,” he said.

Mr Mathieson has a plethora of photographs of rare and unique creatures which he has either seen, caught fishing or cut free from his decade at the spot.

"On the weekend I reeled in a 2m tiger shark off the pier and cut him loose,” he said.

In the photos, Mr Mathieson can be seen as a boy learning to fish with his father.

It's a passion which never waned and he has since installed a go pro on a helmet to film his interesting exploits.

"I'm very keen to share my local knowledge and I have all the gear for people to hire,” he said.

For other great fishing pictures, head to Urangan Rod Hire's Facebook page.