WATCH: Whale waves to onlookers on board Quick Cat II

Amy Formosa
| 25th Jul 2017 2:58 PM

A CUTE yearling whale captured the attention of it's audience when it waved back at whale watchers on a recent trip in Hervey Bay.

Whale watchers are captured leaning over to wave at a whale and it's baby as they swim close to the Hervey Bay Whale Watch boat on Monday afternoon.

Deck hand Sam Peaker said it was a special moment for everyone on board.

"I got everyone to whistle and wave and then the whale laid on it's side and started waving back," Sam said.

"There has been a lot of whale action which is great to see this early in the season," he said.

Sam said they were treated to a visit from about 14 whales during a trip on Monday morning.

"We hadn't even covered all the pods," he said.

Sam's dad John Peaker is the new owner of the business following Jill and Brian Perry's sale of the business earlier in July.

Topics:  editors picks fcwhales fraser coast hervey bay whale watch

