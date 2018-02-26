WATCH: Why travelling alone was the best thing I ever did

MORE adrenaline has pumped through my veins in the past two weeks than I ever expected in a lifetime.

And I have myself to thank for it after taking the plunge and deciding to travel overseas alone.

It didn't take long for the adrenaline to hit as I stepped off the plane in New Zealand completely unaware of what I was in for.

I'd travelled Europe with my cousin for three weeks in 2017 but there was a part of me itching to venture into the unknown solo.

I wanted to push myself and discover what I was capable of while testing my independence.

On route to Milford Sound. Inge Hansen

I was terrified to say the least but I can confidently say it was the best thing I have ever done.

Opting to travel with an organised group, I was immediately forced out of my comfort zone having to share rooms with total strangers.

However, it didn't take long for these total strangers to become friends who would leave a lasting impact on me.

In two weeks I discovered a lot about who I am - apparently I love adrenaline filled activities and can sleep really well on a bus.

I swung from the biggest swing in the world, I zipped across a canyon and dangled more than a hundred metres from the bottom.

I ziplined upside down through a rainforest canopy and rafted through insane waters and much to my mum's terror.

Mum, I'm fine.

Thunder Creek Falls. Inge Hansen

As memorable as these experiences were, the connections made during my trip are what I treasure most.

Looking back, I had absolutely nothing to worry about because by day two, I was travelling with a group of like-minded people who soon became great friends.

If the only thing holding you back from travelling is the fear of doing it alone, remind yourself of the experiences you're missing out on.

For travelling solo does not always mean you are alone.

Rather, it allows you to meet incredible people from all walks of life with whom you make lifelong connections.

Don't think - just do it.