Crime

'Watch your language': Judge scolds drug driver

Jodie Callcott
by
15th May 2019 4:31 PM
DUANE Russell Gerchow swears he has no idea how a police drug test came back positive for methamphetamine.

The self-confessed heavy cannabis user was stopped by police on the Esplanade and found to be driving unlicensed.

During the stop police tested Gerchow for drugs and alcohol, and he returned a positive reading.

The 42-year-old told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday he was a heavy user of cannabis but had recently switched to cannabis oil only to treat his skin cancer.

He said he understood the drug could take up to 12 months to leave his system but was sceptical about the test returning a reading for methamphetamine.

"I have no f***ing idea how the hell that got in there," he said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told Gerchow to watch his language before warning him that any further offences of a similar nature would mean jail time.

Gerchow was convicted and fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

drug driving fccourt fccrime fcnews hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

