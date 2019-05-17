Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The QBCC is cracking down on major construction companies in Queensland.
The QBCC is cracking down on major construction companies in Queensland.
Business

Watchdog suspends national home builder’s licence

by Glen Norris
17th May 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland operations of national homebuilder Simonds Group has had its licence suspended by the building watchdog.

Melbourne-based Simonds Group told the ASX today that it had received notification of the suspension by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC). The licence related to its wholly owned subsidiary Simonds Queensland Constructions.

QBCC records show the notice of suspension was issued on Thursday for failing to satisfy financial requirements to operate in Queensland.

Simonds says the suspension was due to a "technical licensing breach" and the company working with the QBCC to address the issue.

It said that in the interim, all current building works across its Queensland operations had been suspended pending reinstatement of the licence.

Queensland represents less than 10 per cent of the group's annual turnover of $605 million. No other regions are impacted.

In April, the QBCC said more than 100 construction companies had failed to lodge proof of their financial health with the watchdog abd faced being banned from taking on new work.

The QBCC suspended the licence of Laing O'Rourke's Australian arm in March after becoming concerned about its financial viability.

The suspension meant Laing O'Rourke was banned from doing any building work in the state. The license was later reinstated after Laing O'Rourke injected $32 million into its local operation.

construction qbcc simond

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast will still be represented, Nationals MPs say

    premium_icon Fraser Coast will still be represented, Nationals MPs say

    News Hinkler and Wide Bay's incumbent Nationals MPs have denied living outside of Fraser Coast affects their representation of the region's townships

    HINKLER CANDIDATE: Why I chose Fraser Anning's party

    premium_icon HINKLER CANDIDATE: Why I chose Fraser Anning's party

    News Anning's Hinkler candidate took an anti-PC stance

    LABOR: How your candidates answered the tough questions

    premium_icon LABOR: How your candidates answered the tough questions

    News Labor had made 'small promises' in other parts of the electorate.

    ELECTION DAY: Where to find your polling centre

    premium_icon ELECTION DAY: Where to find your polling centre

    Politics All the polling stations open in Hinkler and Wide Bay tomorrow.