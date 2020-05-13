Menu
Bird Watchers of Hervey Bay are still reporting their bird sightings and waiting for the COVID-19 restrictions to lift with members Frank Ekin, John Knight and Marilyn Sweetnam. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Watchers birding from home

Glen Porteous
13th May 2020 8:30 AM
BIRD Watchers of Hervey Bay members are keeping a close eye on when coronavirus restrictions are lifted so they can continue doing their important environmental work.

Co-ordinator John Knight said currently the group members only went birdwatching inside the restricted travel zones, individually or in pairs.

"We used to meet in a group of about 25 every Wednesday morning but now that has changed due to the coronavirus restrictions. The members will now do a specific area near their home and report on their findings," Mr Knight said.

The group members now do "birding from home" and send in weekly reports about what species they have spotted.

Mr Knight said conservation and environmental groups used their records to help as data for how bird species numbers are going throughout the region.

