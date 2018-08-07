Watching out for our whales

MOST people have to pay to go whale watching. But Yvonne Miles gets to do it as part of her job.

The Hervey Bay-based marine biologist travels the globe observing and monitoring marine mammals, and training others to do the same.

She is the managing director of an international company called Scanning Ocean Sectors (SOS), leading a team of specialist trainers, facilitators and consultants based around the world. And she's recognised by the Joint Nature Conservation Committee, which is an adviser to the UK Government.

"Most people have never even heard of marine mammal observers," Yvonne said.

"But they are required by international marine legislation and guidelines whenever man-made sound is put into the ocean.

"Most recently they were used off the Fraser Coast when the Tobruk was scuttled."

Yvonne studied a solitary dolphin. Contributed

Marine mammal observers must be present on vessels when ocean operations such as seismic surveys, drilling, pile driving, dredging, powerboat racing or scuttling are being conducted.

They watch and listen for sea creatures like whales, turtles, dolphins and dugongs so that operators can avoid harming them with movement or sound in the ocean.

Yvonne enjoys spending time on board vessels doing observations, but she also loves travelling the world and teaching the skill to others.

Each month she conducts a five-day course in Hervey Bay, which includes a day on board one of the local whale watch vessels.

She is booked to run courses in Israel and Angola this year.

A couple of times a year she conducts the courses in her hometown of Dorset in the UK. And she's heading there in October.

When Yvonne was preparing to leave school for a career, she wanted to be a vet but changed her mind when she found out that a veterinary science degree would take seven years of study.

"So I went into catering instead, on the advice of my mother to always get a trade behind you," she said.

"The catering degree, advanced pastry and professional chef studies took seven years, and in the end she realised she had done seven years of study."

Yvonne Miles Paul Aurisch

After she had her son and her marriage broke down, Yvonne decided to follow her passion and do a degree to work on conservation, and headed off to India to volunteer as a conservation officer working with tigers.

She planned to use the experience towards her university degree to study biology.

"It was a great experience," she said.

"I got up quite close and personal with the tigers."

The experience gave her a huge passion to work with big cats, her thesis was with the black panther.

Later she became an assistant to a researcher who was studying a solitary dolphin and was also doing post graduate studies on the effectiveness of marine mammal observers.

"Who doesn't want to work with dolphins?" Yvonne said.

"But when the researcher left the job to have a baby, she handed the project to me.

"So for three years I studied people who had been trained to observe marine mammals."

Yvonne's research found that the industry needed a standardised training program.

So, she set up her company in 2003 and developed a tailored program which is now used around the world.

She said Scanning Ocean Sectors was the first company to introduce proper on-water, practical training sessions.

Observers are taught visual and passive acoustic monitoring methods, such as the use of several technical pieces of equipment to assist in the identification of marine mammals.

They also use hydrophones to identify tell-tail sounds of different marine mammals.

Yvonne Miles in her days as a professional caterer. Contributed

Training includes the legal advice to operators about environmental management, contributions to ecological impact assessments, liaising with environmental regulatory bodies and industry, and raising environmental awareness of vessel crews.

She said Hervey Bay was an ideal base.

But it wasn't always home to her company.

"I was living in the UK and wanted to move to the East Coast of Australia after working on Stradbroke Island doing research on Marine Mammal Observers.

"A friend had given me a book for Christmas which was about the whales in Hervey Bay, We come in Peace, Humpback whales of Hervey Bay, by Eddy May.

"When I emigrated to Australia I drove to Hervey Bay and stopped at the Seafront Oval.

"Wow. 'This is a lovely place to live' I thought.

"I went out on a whale watch boat and that was it.

"This is where I'm going to stay."

When Yvonne is not writing training programs and training others, or presenting talks, she leads eco tours and marine wildlife watching expeditions in Australia and overseas.