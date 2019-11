Lake Lenthall has been closed until further notice as water bombing aircraft fighting the Woodgate bushfire use it to refill.

AS CREWS continue to battle a major bushfire in the Woodgate region, a Fraser Coast dam is providing vital water resources.

Water-bombing aircraft are using Lake Lenthall to refill as they fight the fire, which caused an evacuation warning and threatened to jump the river to Burrum Heads overnight.

The dam has been closed to boating and recreation activities until further notice.