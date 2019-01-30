Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Water bombing chopper crashes into dam in Victoria (stock image)
Water bombing chopper crashes into dam in Victoria (stock image)
News

Water bombing chopper crashes

29th Jan 2019 5:27 AM

A WATER bombing helicopter has crashed into a dam while fighting bushfires in Victoria.

The chopper's crew, who are safe and being assessed by paramedics, was forced to swim to safety after the crash on Monday, according to emergency services.

The Aircrane aircraft had been fighting a fire when the crash occurred.

Ambulance Victoria authorities have been dispatched to the area to assess the crew members and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Worksafe Victoria have been notified.

"Over the past several days, the aircraft had been involved in fire suppression activities at the Thomson Catchment Complex fires," The State Control Centre said in a statement.

"The Aircrane was one of 10 aircraft working on the fire."

Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said he was grateful the crew were safe.

More Stories

chopper crash water bombing

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    Politics Final touches to one of the New Generation Rollingstock trains will be made at Maryborough's Downer EDI factory today ahead of a major fleet fix

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    Council News It's one of the lowest unemployment figures since June 2017

    • 30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    SPEEDWAY: Berkley reigns as king of Production Sedans

    premium_icon SPEEDWAY: Berkley reigns as king of Production Sedans

    Motor Sports It's the first Production Sedan title in the region's history

    INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    premium_icon INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    Employment Australia Post are searching for their newest recruit.