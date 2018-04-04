Water buffalo take a dip in the Bay

The animals of the Hudsons Circus are enjoying their seaside time, at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval. Dundee and Baby Buff have been treated to ocean swims with their trainers Rob and Belinda Joyes adn Rocco the dog.

The animals of the Hudsons Circus are enjoying their seaside time, at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval. Dundee and Baby Buff have been treated to ocean swims with their trainers Rob and Belinda Joyes adn Rocco the dog. Valerie Horton

WHEN going for a swim at the beach, most people take their friends or their family pet.

Rob and Belinda Joyes like to take their water buffalo, Dundee and Baby Buff.

The gentle giants arrived in Hervey Bay last week with Hudsons Circus along with a number of other animals including their beloved dog, Rocco.

"We have camels, llamas, welsh ponies, macaws and water buffalo,” Rob said.

"We're the only circus in Australia to have the water buffalo and macaws.”

The couple, who have been travelling with the circus for five years, said their camels were rescued from culls in Alice Springs when they were young.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It's the first time the Circus has visited Hervey Bay and situated at the Seafront Oval, Rob and Belinda said it was ideal being so close to the beach during their down time especially with such exciting shows.

"A lot of the animals love to get really close to the audience and they love it,” he said.

"The macaw actually flies really close over top of the people and during intermission guests can actually get their photo taken with them.”

Hudsons Circus is in Hervey Bay until next week.

For more information contact 0458483766.