WATER: Everything you need to know about Coast restrictions

LEVEL 2 water restrictions will begin on December 9 after the recommendation was passed unanimously during the November council meeting on Wednesday.

Mayor George Seymour said the council would be undertaking a public education campaign about what this meant.

"On Saturday there was 30 megalitres of water used in Hervey Bay and on Friday there was 23. What that shows is people are using more water outside and these water restrictions largely apply to use of water on lawns and in gardens," he said.

During Wednesday's meeting, councillor Anne Maddern queried if council officers would have to comply with the same restrictions as the general public.

A council officer confirmed they would and had to apply for exemptions through the same process as everyone else.

After community feedback the council will also amend the times for when gardens can be watered, sprinklers used and pools filled under level two water restrictions.

Now residents will be permitted to use sprinklers and irrigation systems three nights a week between 6pm and 8am the following day.

Locals can also water gardens and fill swimming pools between 6pm and 8am each day.

Mayor George Seymour said councillors had received a lot of feedback that limiting the watering times to between 8pm and 6am under level two restrictions was too difficult, particularly for the elderly and those requiring assistance.

"We believe by amending the times we will give people the opportunity to still water their gardens, use sprinklers and fill pools in the evenings and early mornings, while also taking steps to reduce the region's water consumption during these hot, dry times," he said.

"The Fraser Coast's water supplies rely on rainfall, and unfortunately we have only received about a quarter of our average rainfall since July 1.

"Every drop counts, and by being waterwise, you not only save water, you also save money on your water bill and help delay the introduction of even tougher restrictions."



Level two water restrictions include:

Watering cans and buckets are permitted at any time;

Hand held hoses are permitted between 6pm and 8am but must have a water efficient trigger nozzle;

Irrigation systems (sprinklers, drippers, soaker hoses) are permitted on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 6pm and 8am only;

Washing windows and cleaning paved or concrete surfaces, external walls or public facilities is permitted at any time but only with a water efficient, high pressure device (eg Gerni);

Boat motor and trailer flushing is permitted at any time for a maximum of five minutes at a low water flow; and

Filling of swimming pools, spas and water features is only permitted between 6pm and 8am and must be monitored at all times.

More information about Fraser Coast's current water restrictions is available at https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/water-restrictions