Water park closed for 'unscheduled maintenance'

3 yr old Jazmyn Gavin from Hervey Bay cools off at WetSide waterpark.

THE WetSide Water Park in Scarness has been closed for 'unscheduled maintenance'.

While the maintenance is on-going, the light show will also be cancelled.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council was unable to comment on why the park needed to temporarily close.

WetSide is expected to open again on Saturday.