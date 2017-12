Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

WATER police and Volunteer Marine Rescue are searching for a tinny that hasn't been seen since 7.30am Wednesday morning.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said it was unclear how many people were on the tinny, which was believed to be in the Great Sandy Strait.

He said the tinny had been reported missing after it failed to return in the afternoon.

A police helicopter has been deployed to search for the tinny.

More to come.