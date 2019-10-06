Water polo making waves

WATER POLO: Water polo could become a permanent fixture on the Fraser Coast, with the chance of state representation in the offing.

Hervey Bay Swimming Club president, Kieran Stoneley, said he was working closely with Water Polo Queensland to introduce competition water polo in the region.

"We as a club are looking forward to putting Hervey Bay on the map as an active community by introducing competition water polo,” he said.

"The plan from the Queensland guys is to work towards a Queensland Country team for the state championships in 2021.”

Speaking to the Chronicle after WPQ's come and try session at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, Stoneley said there was real interest in the sport.

The day started with a junior session from 12.30-2pm.

"We had 17 passionate children who came along and want to play,” he said.

This was followed up with a senior, game play, coach and referee session.

"Water Polo Queensland were blown away by the standard and can see the opportunities to develop the sport in the region,” Stoneley said.

Water Polo Queensland Events, Competitions and Clubs coordinator Jordan Sheterline was impressed with the turnout.

"We had some great swimmers and more importantly people with great knowledge of the sport,” he said.

Sheterline believes it bodes well for the future of the sport in the region.

Water polo Queensland have agreed to return to conduct further sessions to assist in growing the sport.

"We will be returning to the region in term four to create interest in schools for the sport,” he said.

The planned water polo season will commence from November 3 at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.