Water Polo ready to make a splash on the Fraser Coast

GIVE IT A GO: Isabelle Barnes, Mikayla Sankey and Kiara Heyworth try water polo at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre. Alistair Brightman

WATER POLO: Players of all ages will have a chance to try a new sport for the first time on the Fraser Coast.

Water Polo Queensland development staff will visit the region over the weekend, delivering a series of free come-and-try sessions.

WPQ chief executive officer, Melanie Woosnam, said water polo could played both socially and competitively while teaching basic swimming and water safety skills.

"We are delighted to be able to support the establishment of water polo in the Fraser Coast region,” Woosnam said.

"We have not really had a presence in this area and it is important that water polo is offered to provide fun participation, development and pathway opportunities for the Fraser Coast community.”

The Hervey Bay junior come-and-try session will be held at the Hervey Bay Swimming Pool on Saturday October 5 from 12.30-2pm.

A senior, game play, coach and referee session will be held from 2.30-5.30pm.

Hervey Bay Swimming Club president Kieren Stoneley is committed to introducing a water polo program from February 3, 2020.

"We as a club are looking forward to putting Hervey Bay on the map as an active community by introducing competition water polo,” he said.

Maryborough's sessions will be held at the Maryborough Swimming Pool on Sunday October 6 from 10.30am-12pm, with the senior game play, coach and referee session from 12.30-2pm.