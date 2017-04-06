Water restrictions to be reduced: All you need to know

THE heavy rain from as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie has made a significant impact on the region's drinking water storages at Teddington Weir and Lenthalls Dam.

Water storages at Teddington Weir Lenthalls Dam are now at full capacity.

"Over the past week, rainfall totals recorded at Teddington Weir and Lenthalls Dam reached 136mm and 140mm respectively," Councillor Anne Maddern said.

As a result, from Monday, April 10, the Fraser Coast will revert back to Level 1 water restrictions.

Level 1 restrictions allow:

• All sprinklers, irrigation systems and soakers hoses between the hours of 4pm and 9am daily, but must be fitted with a manual or automatic timer;

• Hand-held hoses at any time, but must be fitted with a working, water efficient trigger nozzle;

• Hosing of driveways and paved areas when a water efficient high-pressure cleaner (e.g. gerni) is used;

• Flushing of boat motors by hose at any time.

Despite the recent wet weather, Cr Maddern is encouraging businesses and residents to continue to carry out water-wise practices.

"The decent rain we have received over the past couple of weeks has brought everything back to life and refilled our storages," she said.

FOLLOW OUR CYCLONE DEBBIE TOPIC FOR THE LATEST NEWS

"So it is easy for people to become complacent and again take our water for granted.

"We need to remain responsible when it comes to using water.

"It's our most precious resource and we need to remember that it is a resource that we all share as a community, and there are ways to make it go further."

On March 1, level two water restrictions were enforced by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, to conserve town water.

For water-wise hints and tips, visit www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/water-saving-tips