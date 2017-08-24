What a water storage plant will mean for Coast farmers

A BRIGHTER future could be on the horizon for Fraser Coast canegrowers if plans for an off-river water storage processing plant go ahead.

A business case for the project, expected to store about 6000 megalitres of water, is being prepared for submission to the Federal Government by SunWater.

Lee Constable

A spokeswoman from SunWater said the project would support up to eighty full-time jobs during construction, with a planned completion date of mid-2019.

Should it go ahead, the plant could transform the region's marginal agricultural land to high value farming land.

Jobs could also be increased. According to MSF, one person is employed for every 100 hectares of marginal land whereas100 ha of irrigated land employs five people at a time.

Maryborough Sugar Factory CEO Mike Barry said the facility would drastically improve future crop yields.

It follows a "dreadful outcome" from this year's cane season, with only 600,000 tonnes expected from the crush.

"More than anything, it will enable the region to be sustainable through weather patterns like droughts," Mr Barry said.

"Not only will it benefit the overall cane production but it will bring economic improvements to the region."