32°
Community

Water taxi transports its first passengers to Fraser Island

Annie Perets
| 28th Mar 2017 12:13 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRASER Coast's new water taxi service took its first passengers across to Fraser Island last week.

Spirit of Hervey Bay manager Bobbie Hayter said tourists made-up the debut batch on Friday.

"They had a great day over there," Ms Hayter said.

A water taxi to Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay will now depart from the marina every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
A water taxi to Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay will now depart from the marina every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Valerie Horton

"A couple did a ranger guided bushwalk, while others spent the day relaxing."

As the operation of the water taxi boat Yahoo is subjective to weather, there is a very real risk that upcoming trips will be cancelled with heavy rainfall predicted for the region.

"It's going to be a bad weather weekend," Ms Hayter said.

FRASER COAT'S TOP STORIES

Cyclone Debbie to bring drenching rain

Home town of Gunalda crash victims confirmed

Man caught drink-driving to work

"We're still smoothing out the service and it's only going to get better with time."

The water taxi operates Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

It departs Whale Bay Marina at 10am and returns from Fraser Island at 3pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcfraserisland fraser coast fraser island spirit of hervey bay

Local police leave famililes to assist with Cyclone Debbie

Local police leave famililes to assist with Cyclone Debbie

A TEAM of police officers from Maryborough and Hervey Bay have left their families to service the community in Mackay in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

UPDATE: 73yo man in M'Boro crash sustains a broken neck

A petrol powered scooter and sedan crashed at the intersection of Alice and Russell Streets, Maryborough.

He was transferred to Brisbane for treatment.

Cyclone Debbie to bring drenching rain to the Fraser Coast

Aquavue Cafe owner Larry Birch snapped the swells on Torquay Beach, which he claims are from Cyclone Debbie.

The effects of the cyclone have created swells on the local beaches.

Sydney couple now run their 'favourite Bay business'

DELIGHTFUL: Peter and Carly Imbesi have bought their favourite Hervey Bay store- Ice Cream Delite in Torquay.

When they saw it was for sale, they knew it was a great opportunity.

Local Partners

Water taxi transports its first passengers to Fraser Island

Spirit of Hervey Bay manager said tourists made-up the the debut batch.

PHOTOS: More than 500 turn up for Bay Break fun run

The Bay Break Multisport Festival, Hervey Bay - Competitors in the 21km half marathon event.

First event took off at 6.30am.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

From St Patrick's Day celebrations to Pioneer festivals.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MARRIED At First Sight groom Anthony is laying low as he cops national backlash after being portrayed as a “controlling” husband.

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

Amy Shark won three Queensland Music Awards last night.

VIOLENT Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction also honoured.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

&#39;BAYVIEW&#39; - 12 Waterfront Development Blocks for Sale

255 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Residential Land Your opportunity to secure a waterfront block on the Fraser Coast in ... Price Upon...

Your opportunity to secure a waterfront block on the Fraser Coast in Hervey Bay has arrived. Unobstructed oceans views, located conveniently close to many...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Hospital hub key to recovering Fraser Coast market

MEDICAL BOOM: The medical precinct in Hervey Bay's Urraween has strengthened the suburb's prices. Pictured is the team working on the construction of a new aged care across from St Stephen's Private Hospital.

The region's medical facilities have attracted a new breed of buyer

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!