Water taxi transports its first passengers to Fraser Island

FRASER Coast's new water taxi service took its first passengers across to Fraser Island last week.

Spirit of Hervey Bay manager Bobbie Hayter said tourists made-up the debut batch on Friday.

"They had a great day over there," Ms Hayter said.

A water taxi to Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay will now depart from the marina every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Valerie Horton

"A couple did a ranger guided bushwalk, while others spent the day relaxing."

As the operation of the water taxi boat Yahoo is subjective to weather, there is a very real risk that upcoming trips will be cancelled with heavy rainfall predicted for the region.

"It's going to be a bad weather weekend," Ms Hayter said.

"We're still smoothing out the service and it's only going to get better with time."

The water taxi operates Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

It departs Whale Bay Marina at 10am and returns from Fraser Island at 3pm.