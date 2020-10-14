WATER WAR: Govt accused of ‘clawing back costs’ from farmers

THE State Government has been accused of "clawing back its costs" from farmers after a leaked email from within a state department revealed water infrastructure funding would be "recovered through commercial arrangements with customers".

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien provided a redacted version of the correspondence, which refers to the Glendorf water storage project near Maryborough, to the Chronicle.

"The fact is in its National Water Infrastructure Development Fund application, the Queensland Government via Sunwater promised to fund around fund half the cost of a $30 million water storage project for Maryborough sugar cane growers," Mr O'Brien said.

"It's well known that the Queensland Labor Government hikes the cost of water infrastructure projects with all sorts of inflated contingency provisions and environmental offsets which may not even relate to the project.

"Not only that, but in this case the Queensland Government proposed to claw back its costs from growers.

"After the Queensland Government completely botched its application, I held meetings with local cane growers to find another way to fund the project.

"When the local sugar industry advised the water storage project could be done for $18 million, I said the Commonwealth would meet deliver this amount to make it happen.

"If the Palaszczuk Labor Government and Bruce Saunders cared about the sugar industry and agriculture it would have made this project happen by now.

"Only Denis Chapman and the LNP have a plan and the will fast track this project and get it going to secure water for local agricultural production."

But Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham hit back at Mr O'Brien's claims, accusing him of "trying to cover up for the LNP's own failings on water infrastructure".

"It is only the Palaszczuk Government who are delivering on water infrastructure and security," he said.

"The Federal Government hasn't built a piece of water infrastructure in Queensland and the member for Wide Bay wouldn't know what responsible project delivery looked like.

"We have committed $1.2 billion to water infrastructure across this state since 2017, supporting almost 2300 jobs in regional Queensland.

"It sounds like the Member for Wide Bay has done a lot of talking but not a lot of delivering. "Where is the contract? Who is this funding commitment to?

"The bottom line is, the NWIDF Federal Government has not delivered one dollar on the ground for this project.

"The LNP have not revealed what they will cut to pay for their unfunded promises which means every water project is at risk."