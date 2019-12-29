WATER WARNING: Boaties urged to take care during holidays

HOT summer days out of the office or classroom are perfect for water-related activities over the holiday period but being safety conscious should remain a top priority.

That is the warning from the Hervey Bay Water Police, as locals, holiday-makers and visitors flock to the region’s beaches, waterways and aquatic centres to soak up the sun, cool down or enjoy some boating adventures.

Officer in Charge of Hervey Bay Water Police, Sergeant Grant Brumwell said it was important to keep the safety of yourself, friends and family in mind when spending time on or around the water.

“It’s important for everyone to prepare and plan ahead before heading out on the water for the sake of yourself, other water users and emergency services,” Sgt Brumwell said.

Those spending time on the water are urged to ensure their boats and watercrafts are in good condition.

Sgt Brumwell said many people could be expected on the water, but all water-users were there to enjoy themselves and the necessary safety precautions must be taken.

“Ultimately, everyone should be patient and put safety first when spending time on the water,” he said.

Hervey Bay Water police have identified seven ways you can ensure your time on or around the water is a safe one this holiday period.

Here are their top tips for water safety:

Check the seaworthiness of your vessel.

Check the condition of your trailer.

Keep an eye on weather conditions and forecasts.

Stay out of the sun as much as possible and drink enough water.

Be patient at ramps and in fishing areas.

Carry the correct safety equipment.

Navigate your vessel correctly.