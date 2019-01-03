Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLIP 'N' SLIDE AWAY: Kirra McIntosh, 12, from Ferndale, near Ipswich, takes a dip down the WetSide waterslides this school holidays.
SLIP 'N' SLIDE AWAY: Kirra McIntosh, 12, from Ferndale, near Ipswich, takes a dip down the WetSide waterslides this school holidays. Blake Antrobus
News

'Water way to cool off': WetSide water slides prove popular

2nd Jan 2019 4:25 PM

KIRRA McIntosh reckons she's mastered the art of the slide.

The Fernvale teenager has been one of thousands flocking to WetSide's giant waterslides this summer holidays to cool off in the middle of a bustling tourism season.

Since the slides were built in December 2017, the Hervey Bay water park has become one of the most popular destinations on the Fraser Coast.

So far, it's Kirra's favourite place to be.

"I'm really enjoying them, I love how they have sharp turns and you can go that fast when sliding,” Kirra said.

"It's definitely worth the trip up here.”

Business in the precinct has also exploded since the slides were built, with local restaurants Bean Beat and Seafront Fish & Chips seating more people than usual this busy period.

Jo McIntosh, Kirra's mother and a frequent visitor to the Fraser Coast over the September holidays, said this summer holidays was far busier than any other period.

"There's just more people around, far more than what we normally see,” she said.

"Even at our usual caravan park it's difficult to find a spot.”

More Stories

fccommunity fctourism fraser coast waterslides wetside water
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    RECORD-BREAKING SEASON: Businesses, tourist numbers booming

    premium_icon RECORD-BREAKING SEASON: Businesses, tourist numbers booming

    News Business has been particularly busy at WetSide water park as eager families seek to cool off in the January heat

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Thousands of litres of ice cream sold over summer holidays

    premium_icon Thousands of litres of ice cream sold over summer holidays

    News DALLAS Harch has lost track of just how many scoops have been going

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    PHOTOS, VIDEO: Torquay Rd closed after structure fire

    PHOTOS, VIDEO: Torquay Rd closed after structure fire

    News Firefighters responded to calls of a fire at a property in Torquay.

    Former foe leads tributes to one of Bundy's greats

    premium_icon Former foe leads tributes to one of Bundy's greats

    News 'Much of his hard work went unheralded'

    Local Partners