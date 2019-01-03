'Water way to cool off': WetSide water slides prove popular

SLIP 'N' SLIDE AWAY: Kirra McIntosh, 12, from Ferndale, near Ipswich, takes a dip down the WetSide waterslides this school holidays.

Blake Antrobus

KIRRA McIntosh reckons she's mastered the art of the slide.

The Fernvale teenager has been one of thousands flocking to WetSide's giant waterslides this summer holidays to cool off in the middle of a bustling tourism season.

Since the slides were built in December 2017, the Hervey Bay water park has become one of the most popular destinations on the Fraser Coast.

So far, it's Kirra's favourite place to be.

"I'm really enjoying them, I love how they have sharp turns and you can go that fast when sliding,” Kirra said.

"It's definitely worth the trip up here.”

Business in the precinct has also exploded since the slides were built, with local restaurants Bean Beat and Seafront Fish & Chips seating more people than usual this busy period.

Jo McIntosh, Kirra's mother and a frequent visitor to the Fraser Coast over the September holidays, said this summer holidays was far busier than any other period.

"There's just more people around, far more than what we normally see,” she said.

"Even at our usual caravan park it's difficult to find a spot.”