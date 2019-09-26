WATERFRONT WONDERS: Coast property market's hidden gems

STUNNING: 15 Ocean Park Dr, Dundowran Beach is listed for $625,000. The 2899m sq building block has uninterrupted water views and easy access to pristine Dundowran Beach. The flat block is fully fenced and has power and water connected. Also, to secure your RV or boat is a large 12x8sq m shed with high doors, power and side awning. -Shaun Edward, Ray Edward Real Estate

FROM the banks of the Mary River to panoramic views of the Sandy Strait from your backyard.

This is what the Fraser Coast property market's hidden gems have to offer potential investors and home owners according to our region's experts.

Hervey Bay's Carter Cooper Realty principal Kim Carter, who has two such exclusive listings in Booral and Dundathu, said the buyers were attracted to the region for "some of the best value waterfront real estate on the coast of Queensland".

"Fraser Coast waterfront properties are certainly on the radar of local and interstate buyers with a number of these properties being snapped up," she said.

"With no signs of this trend waning now is the time to secure yourself some prime real estate on the Fraser Coast."

While PRDnationwide Maryborough 's Tom Hagan currently has five listings on the banks of the Mary River ranging from a three-bedroom home in Granville for $439,000 to a two-storey home with a saltwater swimming pool for $599,000 in Tinana.

This compares to a four-bedroom home with a swimming pool backing on to a Torquay lake in Hervey Bay listed by Raine and Horne for $565,000.

The Chronicle with the help of local agents have complied this list of the best waterfront wonders on the Fraser Coast.