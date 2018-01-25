Waterholes: Fraser Coast hidden gems to cool off at

THE Fraser Coast and nearby regions have some gorgeous freshwater swimming holes where people can cool off on a hot day without the risk of stingers.

Shaded freshwater pools can also be a lot cooler than the ocean on a hot day.

Make sure you're careful and pack a first aid kid if you want to be on the safe side because there are no lifeguards patrolling our hidden gems across the region.

It is important to observe the safety signs, and never jump straight in.

But if you're cautious and making common-sense decisions, then these freshwater swimming holes will make for a fun adventure the whole family can enjoy and escape the summer heat.

Here are some of the best swimming holes to check out.

WONGI WATERHOLES

Only a short 12.5km drive north of Maryborough the Wongi Waterholes are nestled within the Wongi National Park. A great place to cool off, the stunning waterholes are surrounded by eucalypt forest and pine plantations. To get to the Wongi Waterholes follow the signs and turn left at the Wongi Waterhole signpost. It is a 10km drive into the picnic and camping areas. If you're interested in the history Wongi is an Aboriginal word meaning 'deep water.'

UPTOPIA ROCK POOLS

The Utopia Rock Pools can be found in the Waterfall Creek section of Mt Walsh National Park near Biggenden, west of Maryborough. It is about a 1.5km hike from the carpark along a dirt track to reach the beautiful rock pools to cool off. The rock pools are better after some rainfall.

WOODGATE BEACH AND THEODOLITE CREEK

If you're up for a day trip pack a picnic and head to Woodgate Beach, east of Childers. The beach boasts beautiful clear water. You can also take a short drive heading north along the Esplanade to the stunning Theodolite Creek where you can swim in shallow waters and go for a fish.

SEARYS CREEK

If you're up for a day trip or want a weekend away that's close by head to Rainbow Beach and discover the refreshing swimming holes at Searys Creek, about seven kilometres south of Rainbow Beach. A timber boardwalk leads the short distance through forest to Searys Creek.