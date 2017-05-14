24°
Waters: 'I'd take Brandon over Koli every day of the week'

Matthew McInerney
| 13th May 2017 4:00 PM
Rugby League - Roos V. Isis. Brandon Law (Roos) scores.
Rugby League - Roos V. Isis. Brandon Law (Roos) scores. Alistair Brightman

BRANDON Law will face his biggest challenge in Sunday's Fraser Coast derby but Wallaroos coach Peter Waters believes he is the best man for the job.

Wallaroos will host Hervey Bay Seagulls for their fifth-round Bundaberg Rugby League match at Eskdale Park.

The Seagulls come into the game with a strong roster, imposing attacking record and a perfect 4-0 start to the season.

FRASER COAST DERBY: Could the sharpshooters be the most influential?

Wallaroos started slowly but has won its last two games, improving its attacking rate with every game.

Hervey Bay may be the short-priced favourites to best the third-placed side but if Waters' opinion materialises it could be Law's time to shine.

Law will start at right centre opposite one of the biggest men in the BRL, former New Zealand Warriors under-20s player Koli Oneone.

 

Rugby league - Hervey Bay Seagulls V. Isis Devils. Seagull's Koli Oneone makes a break.
Rugby league - Hervey Bay Seagulls V. Isis Devils. Seagull's Koli Oneone makes a break. Alistair Brightman

Oneone joined Hervey Bay this season for the chance to secure a place at Intrust Super Cup club Sunshine Coast Falcons, and ultimately the Melbourne Storm.

His focus for the year is to get in shape, rediscover his best, and become the most dominant centre in the competition.

Oneone will not make much of an impact if Waters has his way.

MATTER OF STATS: Explore the numbers around the BRL's fourth round

"You've got size and strength in Koli against speed and agility in Brandon, and speed and agility will win in the end," Waters said.

"I'm looking forward to a big game (from Law) against Koli. Brandon's been one of our best players of the year so far.

"I'd take Brandon (over Oneone) every day of the week."

Oneone has scored three tries so far this season, but his winger Billy Stefaniuk has crossed the stripe seven times.

Law has scored five tries, one behind left centre Shaun Collins.

Waters said he considered putting Collins against Oneone but both men are natural left centres.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

