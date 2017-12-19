Menu
Waterslides won't open on Wednesday

SLIDES TAKE SHAPE: New waterslides at WetSide Water Park are nearing a Christmas completion date.
Jessica Grewal
by

"LATE challenges" are being blamed for the delayed opening of one of the Fraser Coast's most anticipated new attractions.

Two 8.8m slides at WetSide Waterpark were expected to run from Wednesday.

Fraser Coast Events and Recreation Councillor Darren Everard has confirmed that won't happen but is hopeful the slides will still open before Christmas.

"Last week Council hoped the slides would be ready to open tomorrow (December 20) but a few late challenges have delayed that possibility.

"While this delay is disappointing it is critical that once we open we do not have to close the slide during the summer holidays.

"We now aim to open on the 23rd, the day before Christmas Eve, to deliver an amazing facility the Fraser Coast community and visitors can enjoy throughout the remaining festive season and beyond.

"These two 8.8-metre high slides will add to the popularity of WetSide, broadening the water park's appeal to all ages including the young and young at heart.

"Along with the newly opened adventure playground at Seafront Oval, the trio of attractions on Pialba's foreshore will enhance the appeal of the Family Friendly Fraser Coast."

The $800,000 waterslide project was equally funded by Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Queensland Government, under the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program (LGGSP).

The official opening with government dignitaries and other guests will be held in the New Year.

While WetSide remains free, waterslide tickets will be $5 for 10 rides.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
