Wave of anger over Noosa jet ski swarm

Is this what surfing Noosa's World Surfing Reserve should be about? Surfers paddling against a rip and the complete imbalance of a jet ski-dominated line up. Nigel Arnison OnSurfari

UP to 25 jet skis swarming through the line up during the Cyclone Oma swell has become the latest reality for Noosa's iconic point breaks, but the sport's elders say it is a development that shouldn't be tolerated.

Surfers paddled against the rip to hold their place in the line up only to have wave after wave taken from around the point at Boiling Pot by others whipped in by the skis and then picked up down the line to do it again.

A jet ski rider picks up a surfer inside the line up at Tea Tree, on their way to another paddle-free wave during the Cyclone Oma swell. Nigel Arnison OnSurfari

The fumes, wave-face disturbance and backwash have sparked a sharp divide between those enjoying the free ride to pick up every wave on offer and those who say a World Surfing Reserve is the last place such activity should be tolerated.

Photographer Nigel Arnison of OnSurfari said what he saw was akin to letting motor cycles run rampart through Noosa National Park.

Jet skis and a crowded line up. Photographer Nigel Arnison said it's akin to letting motor bikes drive through Noosa National Park. Nigel Arnison OnSurfari

Noosa Boardriders Club secretary Michael Court said he had never seen anything like it in his 43 years surfing the points.

"They've never come that close," he said.

Mr Court, who is the boardrider club's representative on the Noosa World Surfing Reserve said the committee was aware of the issue and was discussing what to do about it.

"The guys out when it was big didn't take into consideration their impact on the waves," he said.

The smudge of jet ski wake spoiled the line up, pulling in surfers who took every wave on offer during the Oma swell. Nigel Arnison OnSurfari

"The jet skis dominated the place. They took every single wave because they could.

"It was either ignorance or arrogance. As the waves came around the point they would swing someone in on every wave. It was just complete disregard.

"The Noosa World Surfing Reserve deserves better. I love the place and I don't think that kind of impact fits with Noosa at all.

"It's so foreign to what it's about."

Noosa Boardriders Club president Paul Peterson said jet skis created an uneven playing field.

He said they had a place but there were questions around safety and conditions.

"I'm concerned if they were inside the line up," he said.

Mr Arnison said Noosa was a surf reserve that never gets big enough to tow into.

"They should be either banned completely or at least 200m from the line up," he said.

"It will take a young kid being hit and killed for them to look at the issue and then its too late.

"If you can't ride a motor bike through the Noosa National Park, why then could you ride a water motorbike."

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said safe operation of watercraft was a priority for state and local government authorities, commercial operators, and sport and recreational organisations.

He said no issues had been reported on the Sunshine Coast during Cyclone Oma.

Jet skis could not operate within 60 metres of paddle surfers at speeds greater than six knots.

Tow surfing without an observer at speeds greater than six knots within 200 metres from paddle surfers was also banned.

Passengers on board jet skis were required to wear a life jacket.

"Anyone witnessing unsafe operation of a PWC should contact their regional MSQ office," the spokesperson said.