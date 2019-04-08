Waves no match for classy Bombers

PUTTING THE BOOT IN: The Waves' Joshua Hayhoe kicks out of defence .

PUTTING THE BOOT IN: The Waves' Joshua Hayhoe kicks out of defence . Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves coach Klint Wagstaff said the side learnt valuable lessons from their first hit-out of the senior season in AFL Wide Bay.

The side was completely outclassed in the opener, losing by 73 points to Hervey Bay at Frank Coulthard Oval.

The Eagles were kept scoreless in the first quarter and conceded nine goals in each half.

Bombers player Travis Mills kicked six goals with Wagstaff one of the only positives for the side as he kicked three goals.

"It wasn't quite as expected (our first game)," he said.

"They are a quality side and tough to beat.

"We just didn't play well."

Wagstaff said the side couldn't cope with Hervey Bay's attack when it counted.

He put it down to a pre-season where the side didn't face a side as strong as the Bombers.

"It's very hard to turn on a defensive structure like that," he said.

"We'll maintain our focus on defensive pressure an defensive running.

"We need to support our backline better. But we can see where we are at now."

Wagstaff said that would be solved next season when the side organised pre-season matches.

The coach said the positive was that some of their reserve players that have progressed to seniors played well including Kyle Fagan and Tyson Jater.

The side now faces Bay Power in the competition next week down at Keith Dunne Oval.

The Eagles lost one and won one match down at that venue last season.