Ways to celebrate Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

MIX AND MINGLE: Enjoy lunch with the ladies this Melbourne Cup

WHETHER you are working today or scored time off in annual leave, today is the time to frock up and watch the race that stops the nation.

No matter if you're in it to win a trifecta, just want to party, or are looking for a long lazy lunch with an incredible menu-there's all kinds of shenanigans planned across the Fraser Coast for Melbourne Cup Day.

Hervey Bay Boat Club

What: The Boat Club's Melbourne Cup Gala features drinks and entertainment aboard the Amaroo followed by premium luncheon in El Puerto's, accompanied by live entertainment

When: 9.30am-3.30pm

Cost: $85 per person. To ball call 41289643.

Westside Tavern and Motel

What: A great day of entertainment featuring a three course luncheon, fashion winners, and sweeps.

When: DJ kicks off at 2pm.

Cost: $35 per person. To book a table call 41210663.

Coast Restaurant & Bar

What: Celebrate the race that stop the nation at Coast. Featuring roaming canapes, a food hall, Aperol Spritz, cocktails, 42 Degrees South Wines, Beers from Brouhaha, Fashions off the Field plus a make-up touch up station.

Also, there will be sweepstakes and loads of prizes.

When: 11.30am-3pm

Cost: $150 per person. To book call 41255454.

Bay Central Tav

What: Dress in your finest frock, indulge in the Tavern's finest buffet, and enjoy being entertained by Derek F Smith.

When: From 11.30am.

Cost: $49 per person. Book your table on 41244111.

Pialba Bowls Club

What: Head down to the Pialba Bowls Club for Three Bowl Triples, Two Games of Thirteen Ends, and plenty more. Watch the race that stops the nation on the big screens. There will be afternoon tea platters.

When: Noon-8.30pm

Cost: $10 per player, $5 for non-player/visitor. Call 41289643 to book.

Kondari-Hotel Hervey Bay

What: A 1920s themed Melbourne Cup Featuring a seafood and roast buffet lunch. Includes virtual racing, and a glass of champagne on arrival.

When: 11.30am-2.30pm

Cost: $50 per person. Book by calling 41255477.

Granville Tavern and Motel

What: A three course luncheon, with a complimentary glass of champagne, featuring a ton of prizes to be won.

When: From 10am.

Cost: $35 per person. Book by calling 41213815.

Community Lifestyles Agency

What: A High Tea Event at the Community Lifestyles Agency, located at 99 Bazaar St, Maryborough.

When: 12.30pm-2.30pm

Cost: Free. For more information call 41233552.

Old Sydney Hotel

What: Enjoy a three course meal.

When: 11.30am-2.30pm

Cost: $35 per person. Book by calling 41213307.