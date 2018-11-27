WBHHS chief gets safety nod

THE man at the head of Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been recognised for life-long contributions to healthcare standards by the national body.

WBHHS CEO Adrian Pennington was presented with the prestigious ACHS Medal by the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards at its annual awards ceremony.

Across a 40 year career, Mr Pennington has been awarded for his dedication to improving safety and quality in the health sector.

The ACHS Medal recognises someone who has demonstrated leadership in these areas.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said the award was well deserved.

"Adrian's leadership of WBHHS has encouraged all staff to embrace safety and quality care as being everybody's business, regardless of their role in the organisation,” Ms Jamieson said.

"Everyone has a part to play to ensure safety feeds into every aspect of our health care.

"This award is a reflection of his hard work and dedication in ensuring quality care comes first at all our local health facilities.”

Mr Pennington was unable to attend the ACHS Awards ceremony on Thursday night because it coincided with WBHHS's own Excellence Awards in Maryborough, but said he was humbled by the recognition.

"To be recognised by my peers for my contribution is an honour, and I'm thankful for all the teams I have worked throughout my time in the health sector,” Mr Pennington said.

"While it would have been fantastic to have attended the ACHS Awards, it's almost fitting that I was at the WBHHS Awards instead.

"The team here has played a part in my being honoured in this way, alongside other excellent teams across the world.

"In my view, safety and quality starts at the top, so it's been important to me to be uncompromising about maintaining excellent standards.”

During his time in the industry, Mr Pennington has led the NHS Heart Improvement program in the UK for seven years, during which time mortality figures reduced from 130,000 to 68,000 per year.

He has also served as an advisor to the Minister of Health in British Columbia in the development of its new health strategy and published more than 60 internationally-recognised documents, including "How to avoid a CDiff outbreak in health care” which became a national reference guide for all hospitals in England.