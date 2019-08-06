WBHHS elective surgery backlog cleared

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service teams performed almost 50,000 on-time elective surgery procedures in the past five financial years, making them state-wide leaders in elective surgery.

WBHHS credits the statistics to consistently meeting clinically-recommended waiting times since the 2014-15 financial year.

In the last five years, WBHHS operating theatres have treated 49,684 elective surgery patients, including endoscopy procedures - averaging close to 10,000 per year.

WBHHS board chair Peta Jamieson said it is vital people receive their care in the right place at the right time.

"Which is why WBHHS made it a priority for all elective surgery patients to be seen on time - and where possible, significantly sooner than the state benchmarks," she said.

"Firstly, that meant clearing a backlog of long wait patients and, when that was complete, ensuring Wide Bay patients continue to be seen within their waiting times year-after-year.

"That was an enormous task which saw the WBHHS rise from a total of 7803 elective surgery procedures in 2012/13 to around 10,000 patients each and every year."

WBHHS acting chief executive Robyn Bradley said it was the staff across Wide Bay hospitals who deserved the credit for treating the high volume of elective surgery patients on time each year.

"From our operating theatre teams to our administrative support staff, our employees who look after elective surgery deserve great acclaim for the work they continue to do to ensure patients receive their care on time," she said.

"On-time surgery lessens the chances of complications, improves the likelihood of good post-surgical outcomes and returns patients back to their homes to enjoy an enhanced quality of life."

Ms Bradley said the latest performance data for June confirmed WBHHS continued to perform well in a challenging environment.

"Our emergency departments experienced a 19 per cent increase in presentations in June 2019 compared to June 2018," she said.