Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay Hospitals and Health Services board chair Peta Jamieson
Wide Bay Hospitals and Health Services board chair Peta Jamieson Alistair Brightman
News

WBHHS elective surgery backlog cleared

Jessica Lamb
by
6th Aug 2019 12:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service teams performed almost 50,000 on-time elective surgery procedures in the past five financial years, making them state-wide leaders in elective surgery.

WBHHS credits the statistics to consistently meeting clinically-recommended waiting times since the 2014-15 financial year.

In the last five years, WBHHS operating theatres have treated 49,684 elective surgery patients, including endoscopy procedures - averaging close to 10,000 per year.

WBHHS board chair Peta Jamieson said it is vital people receive their care in the right place at the right time.

"Which is why WBHHS made it a priority for all elective surgery patients to be seen on time - and where possible, significantly sooner than the state benchmarks," she said.

"Firstly, that meant clearing a backlog of long wait patients and, when that was complete, ensuring Wide Bay patients continue to be seen within their waiting times year-after-year.

"That was an enormous task which saw the WBHHS rise from a total of 7803 elective surgery procedures in 2012/13 to around 10,000 patients each and every year."

 

WBHHS acting chief executive Robyn Bradley said it was the staff across Wide Bay hospitals who deserved the credit for treating the high volume of elective surgery patients on time each year.

"From our operating theatre teams to our administrative support staff, our employees who look after elective surgery deserve great acclaim for the work they continue to do to ensure patients receive their care on time," she said.

 

"On-time surgery lessens the chances of complications, improves the likelihood of good post-surgical outcomes and returns patients back to their homes to enjoy an enhanced quality of life."

Ms Bradley said the latest performance data for June confirmed WBHHS continued to perform well in a challenging environment.

 

"Our emergency departments experienced a 19 per cent increase in presentations in June 2019 compared to June 2018," she said.

More Stories

Show More
elective surgery waiting times fchealth fraser coast wide bay wide bay hospital and health service
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    WEATHER: Spring to arrive early - but it won't hang around

    premium_icon WEATHER: Spring to arrive early - but it won't hang around

    News Warm air from the north is causing the spike in temperatures, with a trough moving through on Thursday and into Friday keeping the weather fine.

    Don't wait to report Fraser Coast crocodile sightings

    premium_icon Don't wait to report Fraser Coast crocodile sightings

    News Zone F includes all waterways south of the Boyne River.

    FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News Last chance today to sign up for special introductory offer

    Hot tips for hopeful tenants in tight vacancy areas

    premium_icon Hot tips for hopeful tenants in tight vacancy areas

    News Tips to help you stand out in the Fraser Coast's high rental demand