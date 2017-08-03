We all deserve better, courts need to toughen up: letter

I WAS saddened to read that two bottles of spirits stolen from the Tinnie Hotel in Maryborough was enough to send the owner into a spin about how they are going to afford the loss.

Running a business is hard enough these days.

They have other commitments and cannot afford this inconvenience.

The courts need to get tough on these offenders and make them realise "nothing is given, you must work hard for what you have" and if you don't and steal or hurt someone, you will suffer the consequences.

As the Chronicle editor Jordan Philp said, "Small Business deserves better."

We should not fear going out at night or day to enjoy life.

We "all" deserve better!

PHIL MCMENEMY - Urraween