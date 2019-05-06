'We are not the enemy': One Nation hits back at Hinkler MP

ONE Nation's candidate for Hinkler has hit back at explosive comments labelling the controversial party as the LNP's "political enemy”.

Hinkler MP and LNP candidate, Keith Pitt, made the comments last week in response to Nationals party leader Michael McCormack's contentious remarks the two party's policies are closely aligned.

"They're nothing like us, they're not our friends, they're our competitors,” Mr Pitt said.

"I certainly don't support their policies, and I'll do my utmost to ensure they will never be in government in this country.”

Now Damian Huxham, the man who will challenge Mr Pitt at the federal election on One Nation's behalf, has hit back, saying the comments were "a hard pill to swallow.”

"One Nation is not an LNP competitor, One Nation is working for the people and simply competes for smaller smarter cost effective government with less red and green tape,” Mr Huxham said.

"For Mr Pitt to say he 'doesn't support our One Nation policies,' which have all been created from the feedback we as a party have received from Australians, is a hard pill to swallow.

"One Nation will work with any party that puts forward good legislative policy for Australians.”

Mr Huxham went so far as to say the LNP had "adopted” One Nation policies as its own.

"Recently, Mr Pitt was spruiking our One Nation apprenticeship policy, that his government has adopted,” Mr Huxham said.

"Mr Pitt also adopted and announced funding for our local Boundary road extension in Hervey Bay, which I personally campaigned for last state election.

"Mr Pitt doesn't have to like our policies but he's happy to claim them as his.”

Mr Huxham also pointed to the Burrum to Buxton Bridge feasibility study as a One Nation policy Mr Pitt, and by extension the LNP, had supported.

"At the end of the day it should be about what's best for the people of Hinkler.”

Mr Pitt released his How To Vote card on Friday, revealing he was preferencing Mr Huxham above Greens candidate Anne Jackson, Richard Pascoe for Labor and Amy Byrnes for the Animal Justice Party.

Mr Pitt acknowledged his party was preferencing One Nation above these parties but said "a lot of that is about our supporters and membership”.