We asked when Coast would get vaccine hub. Here’s the reply

This week, the Chronicle sent a list of questions to Queensland Health asking when the Fraser Coast would be in line for a COVID-19 vaccine hub.

A response was received from Queensland Health but didn't specify an expected timeline.

It comes after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he was "furious" about the omission of the Coast from the first few rollouts.

Mr Saunders said the region's elderly population was of primary concern when it came to contracting coronavirus.

The Chronicle asked Queensland Health why Hervey Bay and Maryborough hadn't been among the first places in the state to receive a hub (Bundaberg made the list), if there were plans for the creation of a hub locally and if so when it was likely to become a reality.

Given sewage in the area has repeatedly tested positive to fragments of Covid, something which the Chief Health Officer had previously flagged as a serious concern given the high percentage of elderly residents in the region, we also asked why the Fraser Coast wasn't considered a priority.

This is the full response from Queensland Health:

"Priority group 1a is those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19, so quarantine and border workers, and frontline healthcare staff working directly with COVID positive patients," he said.

"Initially, vaccinations will be offered through six Pfizer hubs across Queensland which are located in proximity to our points of entry for international arrivals, or where quarantine hotels are located.

"As larger supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine is confirmed by the Federal Government, the vaccination program will be progressively expanded across Queensland, including the Wide Bay region.

"Once this occurs, we will be co-ordinating the delivery of the vaccine to other priority groups, quickly followed by the general population.

"This expansion will see not only more hospitals come on board as vaccination hubs across the state, including the Wide Bay region, but the utilisation of pharmacies, GPs and community health centres to deliver the vaccine to more Queenslanders, as safely and as quickly as possible."

Are you concerned about access to the vaccine? Email carlie.walker@news.com.au