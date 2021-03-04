Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

We asked when Coast would get vaccine hub. Here’s the reply

Carlie Walker
3rd Mar 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 4th Mar 2021 2:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This week, the Chronicle sent a list of questions to Queensland Health asking when the Fraser Coast would be in line for a COVID-19 vaccine hub.

A response was received from Queensland Health but didn't specify an expected timeline.

It comes after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he was "furious" about the omission of the Coast from the first few rollouts.

Mr Saunders said the region's elderly population was of primary concern when it came to contracting coronavirus.

The Chronicle asked Queensland Health why Hervey Bay and Maryborough hadn't been among the first places in the state to receive a hub (Bundaberg made the list), if there were plans for the creation of a hub locally and if so when it was likely to become a reality.

Given sewage in the area has repeatedly tested positive to fragments of Covid, something which the Chief Health Officer had previously flagged as a serious concern given the high percentage of elderly residents in the region, we also asked why the Fraser Coast wasn't considered a priority.

This is the full response from Queensland Health:

"Priority group 1a is those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19, so quarantine and border workers, and frontline healthcare staff working directly with COVID positive patients," he said.

"Initially, vaccinations will be offered through six Pfizer hubs across Queensland which are located in proximity to our points of entry for international arrivals, or where quarantine hotels are located.

"As larger supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine is confirmed by the Federal Government, the vaccination program will be progressively expanded across Queensland, including the Wide Bay region.

"Once this occurs, we will be co-ordinating the delivery of the vaccine to other priority groups, quickly followed by the general population.

"This expansion will see not only more hospitals come on board as vaccination hubs across the state, including the Wide Bay region, but the utilisation of pharmacies, GPs and community health centres to deliver the vaccine to more Queenslanders, as safely and as quickly as possible."

Are you concerned about access to the vaccine? Email carlie.walker@news.com.au

More Stories

covid 19 fchealth
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    All-Star feud erupts

    All-Star feud erupts
    • 4th Mar 2021 3:26 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bonnick Rd not full, says surprised Gympie council CEO

        Premium Content Bonnick Rd not full, says surprised Gympie council CEO

        News Despite news reports to the contrary, the Gympie council says it has not decided what will be done with its waste, toxic or otherwise, once Bonnick Rd can’t take...

        ’Crucial cog’: More upgrades at M’boro hospital

        Premium Content ’Crucial cog’: More upgrades at M’boro hospital

        News Next stage of multimillion-dollar upgrade to start soon.

        HIGH DANGER: Fire warning issued for Bundy, Burnett regions

        Premium Content HIGH DANGER: Fire warning issued for Bundy, Burnett regions

        News A total fire ban has been put in place and the public have been encouraged to...

        REVEALED: Best Pizza on the Fraser Coast winner

        Premium Content REVEALED: Best Pizza on the Fraser Coast winner

        News After a close-call, the winner of the Best Pizza in Fraser Coast has been chosen...