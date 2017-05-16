We asked you to rate the Fraser Coast and you answered

We asked you to rate the Fraser Coast on a scale of 1-5 and tell us why you gave it that score.

THE votes are in!

The shout-out on Facebook has revealed an average score of 4.2 for the Fraser Coast.

While some of the main gripes were council, lack of jobs and development, there was a lot of love for the beautiful Fraser Coast.

Ray Steinert, who lived in the region for 30 plus years before moving down to Brisbane, gave the region a solid 5.

"You don't realise just how good you have it until its gone," he said.

Beautiful Mary River Robyne Cuerel

Rob Shambrook scored the region 4-5 due to it's "slow and steady" lifestyle.

On the other side of the fence, Wendy Jane rated the region a 2.

Her reasons for the low included the drug culture.

Kylie Nitz loves everything about the region and gave it a solid 5.

"I love our region, the landscape, the history, the community, the fight to make things better, the pride many of us have, the free entertainment, the grounding reality to life after school, the kinship and friendship through our amazing sporting, the kinship and friendship through our amazing sporting teams," she said.

"We have it great here, life is what we make it, if you want the big flashy jobs and fancy stuff then maybe the big cities are for you. Personally I'd sweep floors if I had to (and have done so) to make sure I can stay."

Amanda Davis rated the Fraser Coast a 1.

"Step it up and get it together will you, we all know Hervey Bay is all for the elderly, ut come on give something a good go for our kid's and teenager's they too need something to do and look forward to going to," Amanda said.

She also mentioned the prices being too high for the locals to venture over to Fraser Island and had a vent about council.

One reader mentioned Fraser Island is too expensive to travel to. Crisselda Dizon

Tanya Fittler wants to see more industry in the region and more for school leaves and youth.

She too gave the region a 1.

Phil Waser rated the region a 5 for it's beautiful scenery, magic weather, overall friendly people and very peaceful setting.

Ann Cameron scored the Fraser Coast a 4 out of 5.

"The council is good but because I've retired from business and no longer have to be bothered with the hierarchy and am thrilled about that," she said.