‘We back Deb’: MPs unite behind leader after coup attempt

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is seen during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is seen during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

TWO of the Fraser Coast’s conservative MPs say state Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has the LNP’s full support despite a perceived destabilisation campaign.

State member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen and federal Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said Ms Frecklington has what it takes to win the October election.

The region’s other conservative representative, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, chose not to comment.

Ms Frecklington survived days of leaked polling showing support for the LNP was lagging in key marginal seats.

Ms Frecklington has said it was an attempt by anonymous “backroom boys” to destabilise her position as leader.

LNP president David Hutchinson is among a small group being linked to recent events.

There has been talk of Mr Hutchinson’s resignation, which Ms Frecklington said was a “matter for the party”.

Mr Hutchinson has refused to comment.

Mr Sorensen, who will retire from politics after holding his seat for the LNP for four terms, was quick to point out there had been no formal leadership challenge against Ms Frecklington.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington with Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen.

“At this point in time there is no leadership spill, we’re all behind her,” he said.

“The parliamentary side is behind Deb all the way. That’s the main one that we’ve really got to concentrate on.”

Addressing the attacks on her leadership, Ms Frecklington said she was proud of the change she had led in the parliamentary team, “evidenced by the 10 outstanding female candidates that we’ve got running in state seats”.

“Now it is disappointing that there are a few blokes sitting in the back room who want things to go back to the way they were,” she said.

Mr Sorensen called on his LNP colleagues to unite behind Ms Frecklington and focus on the party’s future.

“I don’t think we need to go back to the past, we’ve got to think about the future,” he said.

He said he was “disappointed” by the leaking of poll data.

Mr O’Brien described Ms Frecklington as a “strong and capable leader” who understood the needs of regional Queensland.

“In contrast, the Labor Party is run by faceless men, who gave us Jackie Trad and all the ensuing scandals which have dogged this appalling state Labor government.”

Responding to Mr O’Brien’s comments, a spokeswoman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the issue of Ms Frecklington’s leadership had nothing to do with the Labor Party and was solely about the LNP.