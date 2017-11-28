'We came very close': James Hansen reflects on election run

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson (right) and One Nation's candidate for Maryborough Damian Huxham are seen during a speech during a stop at the Maryborough Sports Club in Maryborough, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Hanson, travelling on the One Nation 'Battler Bus' is conducting a regional tour of the state as the state election campaign enters its second week, speaking to residents about the major issues for them leading into the election. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

OUR state members have been returned, but more results are rolling in as the State Election count continues.

Results from the Electoral Commission of Queensland have Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders comfortably leading his seat on 47.10 per cent, more than 17 per cent ahead of One Nation candidate James Hansen.

The LNP's Richard Kingston is on 4657 (17.22 per cent), Greens candidate Craig Armstrong is on 889 (3.29 per cent) and Independent Roger Currie has attracted 2.77 per cent of the vote with 750 votes.

Mr Hansen said it was likely he would fall short when the seat was formally called.

"We came very close in a lot of booths, it shows there's a lot of support for us," Mr Hansen said.