'We can no longer compete here': Toyworld owner

WITH so much competition in the area, Greg Forbes said it sometimes felt like he was "treading water” with his business.

The owner of Hervey Bay Toyworld has offered a heartfelt thanks to locals for their support over the years, following the announcement the store would close earlier this week.

Mr Forbes admitted the business struggled since the opening of Stockland Hervey Bay across the road, along with competition from online shopping.

"Things have come to a head; we can no longer keep in competition,” he said.

"Unfortunately, we've got no choice. Most employed here are family, and we've only got two other employees.

"On behalf of the management, we'd like to thank everyone involved over our history.”

Mr Forbes said the business would close on March 19, but said doors could shut as early as March 14.

The store is still holding its 50% off fire sale.