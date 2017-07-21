OPINION: We can still build the best trains

LAST night Walkers Limited, an engine room of regional Queensland for more than a century, took its rightful place alongside the state's other business greats.

Honoured in the state library's Queensland Business Hall of Fame, where Qantas and the Royal Flying Doctor Service are also celebrated, Walkers is remembered as an engineering "powerhouse".

While the company was once responsible for supplying equipment to gold mines and building naval fleets and sugar mills, its legacy is its trains.

From the first steam locomotive ever built in Queensland to the high-speed Queensland Rail trains we travel on today thanks to Walkers' successor Downer, no one does trains better than Maryborough.

This recognition is proof of that and it can only be hoped our politicians will be using it as fuel when they go into bat for every rail contract that lands on desks in Brisbane and Canberra.

There was a time, not so long ago, where the saying was, "if you get a job at Walkers, you're set for life".

With so many engineers and labourers from the golden era still living among us, there is no reason why the skills which earned Walkers an unrivalled reputation for quality workmanship can not be passed on to the next generation.