‘We can’t do it alone’: Top cop puts community first

COURAGEOUS EFFORT: Superintdent Michael Sawrey gets his head shaved as part of a cancer fundraiser. Photo: Cody Fox

THE DISTRICT’s new top cop says one of his main priorities will be getting to know the communities he has been tasked with looking after.

Wide Bay Burnett District Officer Superintendent Mick Sawrey said partnering with local organisations and communities under his watch was key to tackling crime in the area.

“Making our communities safer is something police cannot do alone,” he said.

Supt Sawrey identified reducing crime and domestic violence, as well as road trauma, as his main goals.

The 55-year-old will be based in Maryborough.

Supt Sawrey said he was excited about the new challenges ahead of him.

He joined the Wide Bay District after serving as District Officer in the state’s southwest, which includes areas such like Roma, Longreach, Chareville and Dalby-Burnett.

“One of the major challenges of any new deployment is getting to know your team, the district and the communities that fall within it,” Supt Sawrey said.

He said every community differed and required input from locals to address the challenges they face.

Superintendent Michael Sawrey Photo: Cody Fox

Supt Sawrey told the Chronicle he was keen to make a difference as “there are a lot of good people in the area, spread out across the district.”

Supt Sawrey said he was committed to the police officers under his command and the communities in which they serve.

“I will always try to make the areas I am stationed in safer. It is so important that people get involved and support the police while they are out there doing their work,” he said.

Supt Sawrey said he was excited to be leading a team of officers who cared for each other.

He made the comment while supporting a cancer fundraising and awareness initiative organised by Hervey Bay Police.

Supt Sawrey was among those who shaved his head at the PCYC in Pialba on Tuesday.

Money raised at the event will go to Sergeant Kelly Chamberlain, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer, as well as the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Initially from Gladstone, Supt Sawrey joined the police in 1991.

Since then he has travelled across the state for work, including stints in Logan, Brisbane, Rockhampton and the southwest.

The father-of-two said he was happy to call the Fraser Coast home.