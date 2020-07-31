‘We can’t trust people’: M’boro MP takes hard line on borders

COOLANGATTA, AUSTRALIA – JULY 22: A general view of the barricades on Dixon Street on July 22, 2020 in Coolangatta, Australia. Barricades have been installed along some of Coolangatta's streets to help stop people crossing the Queensland-NSW border without going through the appropriate checks put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Queensland's borders reopened to interstate travellers

CLOSE the borders now.

That is the message member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders will be taking to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Hearing from people at the Maryborough Markets on Thursday, Mr Saunders said the message had been hammered home to him over and over again.

He said people were worried because some were not telling the truth about where they had been and some had not been self-isolating when they should have been.

“We can’t trust people at all – it’s really sad,” he said.

It comes as Ms Palaszczuk announced borders would be closed to Greater Sydney as of 1am Saturday.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said it could be a blessing in disguise that there were currently no direct Virgin flights between Hervey Bay and Sydney.

“Given much of Sydney is now hot spots, flights would be unviable anyway,” he said.

Cr Seymour said the system relied on people doing the right thing and being honest about where they had travelled to.

“We know it only takes a few actions of one person to start the second wave,” he said.

“We need to make sure everyone is doing the right thing.”

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers visited Hervey Bay this week to meet with Cr Seymour and business leaders.

Cr Seymour said he had been interested to hear about the region’s tourism recovery as social distancing restrictions eased.

“Tourism is doing well,” he said.

“Hotels are at 80 per cent, which is good for this time of year.

“The whale watching operators are having success.”

Cr Seymour said Queensland was well ahead of where is could have been, given how the virus was impacting other parts of the country and the world.

“I don’t think any of the modelling had us in this good a position,” he said.

“We’ve certainly flattened the curve, the virus was pretty much eliminated in Queensland.

“Queensland has done extraordinarily well, but at any moment we could go the way of Victoria if people aren’t careful.”

Cr Seymour said he supported the premier on the border being closed to Victoria and hot spots in New South Wales.

Martin Simons, general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism & Events, said further border closures were up to health officials.

But he said if the number of cases started to rise, he would support the idea of closing the border again.

“A short-term closure of the border is better than the long-term lockdown of Queensland if it got out of hand,” he said.